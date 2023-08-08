newportFILM announced today that RSVP’s will be required for their screening of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams State Park on August 17, 2023.

RSVP’s will open on August 11 at 10 am and will be limited to two RSVPs per person due to limited spots available.

newportFILM says in an email that parking will be available on-site and bus transportation within Fort Adams State Park will be provided to the main entrance.

The event is rain or shine, and there is a $10 suggested donation.

For more information and to RSVP on August 11, click here.

Surf Club today announced that will be hosting an official after-party following the film. More details are to be announced on that event.

About The Film

WATER BROTHER is a feature documentary that follows the life of Sid Abbruzzi, an East Coast legend and culture icon. The film explores Sid’s lifelong passion for surfing, skating, and his commitment to protecting the sport’s history and culture. Through a mix of never-before-seen archival film, personal interviews, and large format cinematic footage, including exclusive interviews with giants of the surf, skate and art world, this documentary takes the audience on a journey through the history of surfing and skating – from 1960s Newport to Santa Cruz, Cocoa Beach, South Africa’s Jeffrey’s Bay, and beyond.

As Sid approaches the age of 72, the film captures the final days of his famous Water Brothers Surf & Skate shop, set to be demolished. It delves into the impact of the shop’s closure on the local community and the broader surf and skate world. The documentary emphasizes the importance of memory, personal history, and living in the moment, reminding us to cherish our past and preserve cultural heritage.

WATER BROTHER is a poignant reflection on a life well-lived and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of surf culture. It celebrates the individuals and places that transcend surfing and skating from mere hobbies, showing how one man’s dedication can inspire an entire community.

More Details On The Event

RSVP’S ARE REQUIRED: Be ready to show your digital or printed order confirmation for this event upon entry. 5:00 PM: Venue Opens 6:45 PM: Live Music by Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts 8:00 PM : Film Start Rain Venue: Rain Venue: Casino Theatre (10 Freebody St, Newport); Please note that though our weekly film screenings do not require a RSVP, the back up rain venues are more limited in capacity than our outdoor venues. Please note that your RSVP does NOT guarantee a seat in the event that we move indoors due to rain. Seating is first come, first served and we recommend arriving at least 30 minutes prior to the start of film. Parking : Parking will be available onsite and bus transportation within Fort Adams will be provided to the main entrance Run time: Coming Soon Directors: Charles Kinnane, Daniel Kinnane Producers: Colin Moniz, William Kinnane, Jeffrey Azize

