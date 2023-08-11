Joe Lorenz, 88, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2023, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.

He was married to the love of his life, Terry (Warhanek) Lorenz, they were college sweethearts, with Joe as a College Basketball and Football standout, and Terry as Homecoming Queen. (You can guess who her King was!). They enjoyed everyday of their 65 years of marriage. Together they raised two wonderful children, Dan and Beth Lorenz.

Born in Kohler, WI on September 13, 1934, Joe was the youngest of five Sons born to Charles and Marie (Kampman) Lorenz. Joe is survived by his brother Leo.

Joe is a Veteran of the US Army, having proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Joe dedicated his work life to The Kohler Company, steadily rising from an entry level role to that of an Executive helping to build international successes in South America and Asia. When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.

Besides Terry, Joe’s passions were his Country, Conservative politics, Golf, Hunting & Fishing, planning the next vacation with Terry and anything Family.

Joe is survived by his adoring wife Terry and his loving children; Dan Lorenz and his wife Tina of Windham, NH and Beth Lorenz and her husband Michael Arnold of Newport, RI. Known as Papa, Joe is also survived by his grandchildren; Greg, Mike and Joe Lorenz, and his great granddaughter Sarah Lorenz.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 16, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm in Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 17, 2023, at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will be Private at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

