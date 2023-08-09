Newport Festivals Foundation, producers of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, announced the dates for the events in 2024.

Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2024, Newport Folk Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park on July 26 – 28, 2024.

Celebrating its 70th Anniversary in 2024, Newport Jazz Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park on August 2 – 4, 2024.

Tickets for both events are expected to go on sale in early 2024. For more information on Newport Folk, visit newportfolk.org. For more information on Newport Jazz, visit newportjazz.org.

