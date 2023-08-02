Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 2. Today’s newsletter is 1,314 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

⚾ In a battle of two teams from Rhode Island, the Newport Gulls crushed the Ocean State Waves, 11-4 in the second game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series. With the win, the Gulls have forced a winner take all game three on Wednesday night at Cardines Field. Read More

🏫 ICYMI: Governor Dan McKee, Mayor Xay, and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined us yesterday for a conversation on education in Newport. Watch or Listen

📺 Our conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District continue today when Democrat Don Carlson joins us at 2 pm. Tune on In

🆕 Branford Marsalis will replace at Kamasi Washington at this weekend’s Newport Jazz Festival. Saturday and Sunday are sold-out! A limited number of tickets remain for Friday (get them here) and for Nate Smith & Friends at The JPT Friday night (get them here).

🎶 The Rhode Island Foundation and the City of Providence invite the public to a free performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s Summer Pops in the Park concert at the Temple to Music in Roger Williams Park this evening. Read More

📚 Author and humorist David Sedaris at The JPT tonight and tomorrow night. Both shows are completely sold out!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:50 am & 9:15 pm | Low tide at 2:33 am & 2:24 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 7:30 pm: David Sedaris Live at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Kim Moberg from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing Co: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 3: American Star

Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution

On WhatsUpNewp.com

