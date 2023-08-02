I am writing to express my strong support for Gabe Amo, a Democrat running for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District. As a concerned citizen of Newport, I believe it is crucial to elect representatives who prioritize the needs of our community and work tirelessly to improve the lives of all residents. Gabe’s commitment to addressing the critical issue of affordable housing and other issues of affordability sets him apart as an exemplary candidate for this position. I recently had the pleasure of hosting Gabe at my home for a meet and greet with other local residents and I can personally attest to his dedication.

Rhode Island, like many other states, is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing options. Rising housing costs have created significant challenges for families, individuals, and vulnerable populations throughout the state. It is essential that we elect leaders who understand the urgency of this issue and will advocate for effective policies that promote the development of accessible and affordable housing opportunities.

Gabe Amo recognizes that affordable housing is not just an isolated issue, but rather one that intersects with numerous other challenges facing our state, such as poverty, education, and healthcare. By taking a holistic approach, Gabe demonstrates a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of these issues and his commitment to addressing the root causes.

During the negotiations around the President’s Build Back Better Agenda, there were discussions that focused on providing historic investments in affordable housing around the country. Gabe Amo has said that he wishes the Administration had pushed harder for these to remain in the Inflation Reduction Act. I know Gabe will fight for these investments as a member of Congress.

He understands that housing is the foundation for families to thrive, children to succeed in school, and individuals to maintain good physical and mental health. By safeguarding tenants’ rights and promoting long-term housing stability, Gabe’s approach ensures that all Rhode Islanders can find secure and affordable housing options.

Game Amo’s commitment to affordable housing and comprehensive plan to address this pressing issue makes him the ideal candidate for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District. His understanding of the complexities surrounding housing challenges, his focus on collaboration and partnership, and his dedication to equity and inclusivity are qualities that we need in our representative.

I urge all fellow Rhode Islanders to join me in supporting Game Amo. Early voting starts on August 16th, and election day is September 5th! Reach out to Gabe’s campaign at info@gabeamo.com if you have any questions or you can reach out to me directly to hear more about why I’m supporting Gabe.

Let us elect a leader who will champion affordable housing initiatives, prioritize the well-being of our community, and work tirelessly to improve the lives of all residents.

Sincerely,

Matt Grant, Newport