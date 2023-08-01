The board of directors of The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) is pleased to announce that Jason Cabral will be the theater’s new executive director. Cabral comes to The Gamm with notable leadership experience driving fundraising campaigns and operations at non-profits nationwide, including prominent performing arts organizations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Before returning to New England in 2021, Cabral held senior fundraising roles at The Public Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and most recently at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. At these organizations, he played a pivotal role in building systems that prioritized patron engagement, helped steer strategic planning, and improved internal productivity and collaboration. In recent years, he has helped spearhead strategic initiatives with large non-profit organizations including the ASPCA, and both the NAACPand Habitat for Humanity Internationalas a senior consultant for CCS Fundraising. Cabral holds an M.F.A. in acting from Wayne State Universityand a B.A. in theater performance from Rhode Island College. Prior to working as an administrator, Cabral was an actor and teaching artist.

“Returning to the theater in a region where my passion for the art form began is both humbling and exciting,” Cabral said. “Growing up in nearby Fall River and attending college in Providence, I have a first-hand understanding of this state’s unique cultural landscape, and I look forward to cultivating an audience that mirrors its beauty and diversity. I am eager to partner with Artistic Director Tony Estrella, the dedicated board, and talented staff to shape a vision that will elevate The Gamm’s impact and reputation and secure its future.”

Gamm Board President Daniel Marwil said Cabral’s combined skills and background made him a clear choice for the job of executive director.

“The board of directors is confident that Jason’s accomplishments in fundraising, fueled by his passion for theater and community building, will be an asset in meeting the theater’s artistic and financial goals. We are so pleased that he will bring his knowledge and expertise to our organization,” Marwil said. “Jason is an impressive individual, and we have high hopes that his tenure as executive director will lead to great things for The Gamm.”

Gamm Board Vice President Miriam Weizenbaum, who led the search for a new executive director, echoed Marwil.

“The Gamm must have a truly special person at the helm to match the powerful artistic vision of Artistic Director Tony Estrella, and the talent of our directors, designers and actors. In a nationwide search, we had the good fortune to consider a number of highly qualified candidates. We insisted on finding an executive director able to lead and support the staff, sustain and expand our fundraising to meet post-pandemic challenges, and appreciate and communicate the vision we have as a theater,” Weizenbaum said. “Jason is stepping in with not only significant experience in theater development and management, but with a deep understanding of the need to deliver beauty and truth to our patrons.”

Cabral joins The Gamm at a time of ongoing recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as great potential. The theater is facing the same recognized economic challenges as all nonprofit regional theaters across the country, noted Artistic Director Tony Estrella. At the same time, The Gamm is seeing a positive trend with subscription sales as compared to last season. Additionally, the theater’s education department has fully resumed collaborations with public and private K-12 schools, with new partnerships presenting an opportunity for growth.

Estrella said he is encouraged by indicators of growth and looks forward to working with Cabral to continue that trend.

“It’s no secret that the theater industry is at a critical juncture right now. We are running at full speed artistically but still working furiously to draw audiences back up to pre-pandemic levels and beyond,” Estrella said. “Jason’s fresh energy, intelligence, and vision are exactly what we need to invigorate our next phase. I’m excited to introduce an accomplished new leader to the Rhode Island arts community.”

Cabral assumes his position on August 21. In addition to leading the theater’s day-to-day operations, he will be instrumental in further developing and implementing the theater’s strategic plans. Priorities include building a strong financial foundation, exploring new revenue streams, expanding community partnerships and education programs, and promoting accessibility.

Cabral succeeds Amy Gravell who left The Gamm at the end of June after 4 years as managing director.