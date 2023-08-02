Claire Elizabeth Townsend, 91, of Newport RI, formerly of Winsted CT, passed away on July 19, 2023. She was the wife of the late Edward Richard Townsend. Claire was born on October 13, 1931, in Torrington CT to the late Alice Noonan (Hine) and Leslie Hine. She was extremely grateful to her daughter, Colleen Pilat (Townsend) who made it possible for her to remain in her home until the very end.

Claire graduated from Torrington High School where she was a talented singer and track athlete. She truly loved spending time with her family and always had a smile on her face. She was an avid reader and there wasn’t a crossword puzzle she couldn’t complete; nor could anyone beat her at scrabble. Claire is survived and sorely missed by her son, James Townsend (Donna Townsend) of Winsted CT; her daughter Colleen Pilat (Townsend) of Portsmouth RI; her grandchildren, Edward Townsend (Erin Considine) of Torrington CT; Kate Weber (Townsend) and her husband, Chris Weber, of Missoula, MT; Avrielle Pilat and Peter Pilat, both of Portsmouth RI; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Townsend and Hunter Pilat. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, David Townsend; her brother, James Hine and her sister, Barbara Seaback.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on 186 Main St., Winsted CT, at 11:00a.m. on September 11, 2023, followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery on Torringford St., Winsted CT. Kindly visit the tribute section of www.memorialfuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.