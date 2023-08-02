In a battle of two teams from Rhode Island, the Newport Gulls crushed the Ocean State Waves, 11-4 in the second game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series. With the win, the Gulls have forced a winner take all game three on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

The Gulls started the game strong with Slate Alford (University of Georgia) connecting with a two-run home run after an error by the Waves’ first basemen Christian Ficca. Thanks to the home run, the Gulls had a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Waves’ first two batters hit back-to-back doubles, but Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University) settled in and recorded the next three outs, limiting the damage.

Kolby Branch (University of Georgia) led off the second inning with a solo home run. However, the Waves answered back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the Gulls scoring three more runs the following inning, highlighted by Branch’s two-run double with the bases loaded. All of the Gulls’ scoring came with two outs in the inning.

The Gulls took control of the game in the sixth inning when Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) connected on a three-run home run, extending the Gulls’ lead to 9-4. Two innings later, Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) and Anderson went back-to-back, as the Gulls blew the game open 11-4.

Seitter pitched two innings, giving up four earned runs and six hits. David Horn (Vanderbilt University) replaced Seitter and was brilliant, pitching five shutout innings in relief and striking out eight batters. Kate Shadwell (Oklahoma State University) finished the final two innings of the game, striking out six in two innings of work.

All the action of Game three of the Quarterfinal series between the Gulls and Waves can be watched on the NECBL Broadcast Network. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at historic Cardines Field.