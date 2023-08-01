John Francis Koole passed away on July 3, 2023 in the Newport Hospital.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Franz and Dorothy (Giard) Koole.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1972 – 1974. He was a commercial fisherman for 35 years around the waters off Newport, RI.

John is survived by his son Devin Courtright his step-son Cory Courtright, and his step-daughter Nicole Stapleton. He is also survived by his brothers Joe Koole and Tony Macioski and his sisters Michele White, Monique Johnson, Melissa Macioski, and Marcia Murphy.

John also leaves his partner and best friend of 27 years Nancy E. Brown and her children.

John and his brother Joe had a special relationship spending many happy times together playing in pool tournaments. John also had many good friends and will be greatly missed.

In accordance with John’s wishes, there will be now formal service, there will be a celebration of his remarkable life later this year.