Newport

512 Broadway sold for $625,000. This 2,057 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $699,000.

166 Ruggles Avenue sold for $3,200,000. This 4,601 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $3,550,000.

7 Red Cross Avenue sold for $3,500,000. This 7,287 sq. ft multi-family has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $3,500,000.

16 Coddington #2 sold for $1,275,000. This 2,200 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,400,000.

Middletown

138 Oliphant Lane sold for $569,000. This 2,674 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $569,000.

76 Wolcott Avenue sold for $2,100,000. This 2,650 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,200,000.

Portsmouth

56 Prospect Farm Road sold for $1,148,000. This 4,408 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,250,000.

74 Cove Street sold for $430,000. This 880 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $399,000.

38 Columbia Terrace sold for $534,425. This 1,798 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $529,000.

0 Portsmouth (30B) Lane sold for $1,295,000. This 3,100 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,295,000.

Jamestown

80 Umiak Avenue sold for $1,295,000. This 2,532 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,295,000.

7 Deck Street sold for $722,500. This 2,124 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $695,000.

Tiverton

129 Briarwood Avenue sold for $367,750. This 1,296 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $350,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.