Another Newport Folk Festival has passed, and I sit here at the midpoint between Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, still trying to process all of the beautiful, historic, and emotional moments both on and off the stages at Fort Adams.

Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, for many (including myself), is like a family reunion. The kind of family reunion that you want to go to.

For those that don’t know, I met my wife in the Quad at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. In 2020 on what would have been the Saturday of the Newport Folk Festival (had it not been canceled due to COVID-19), we got married just mere steps from where we met at Fort Adams.

But, it’s not just my wife, and I’s experiences and memories there that resonate. I can’t tell you just how exciting it is to see the volunteers, staff, musicians, fans, and other media there year after year that I have developed amazing friendships with over the last 12 years of covering both the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.

Over the weekend, Festival producer Jay Sweet announced several times that Newport Festivals Foundation revised its mission. It is now “to create moments of hope through the power of music and community.”

Thinking back on twelve years of covering the festival, the revised mission is a beautiful and accurate reflection on my experience with the festival – it has created moments of hope (especially during trying times) and community – I hope it has done the same for you.

What’sUpNewp’s Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert did a superb job capturing all three festival days (scroll down for their coverage). Before I move on to this weekend’s Newport Jazz Festival, I wanted to share some of the moments I captured.

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Dan Blakeslee (R) and Ryan Belmore (L)

Dan Blakeslee (R) and Ryan Belmore (L)

Dan Blakeslee (R) and Ryan Belmore (L)

A fan and Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Billy Strings at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Billy Strings at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Billy Strings at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Billy Strings at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Tim Towey and Ryan Belmore

Tim Towey and Ryan Belmore

Tim Towey and Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

WUN’s Gary Alpert and Ryan Belmore



Jobi Riccio at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Jobi Riccio at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Jobi Riccio at 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Dan Blakeslee at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore

2023 Newport Folk Festival. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore



