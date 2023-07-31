The 2023 Newport Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday, July 30th, fulfilling the newly revised mission of the Newport Festivals Foundation, “to create moments of hope through the power of music and community.” Of course, the festival has always been about bringing folks together; that idea is in focus now more than ever. It played out on Sunday as the festival presented artists as widespread as bluegrass hero Billy Strings and headline-making pop icon Lana Del Rey, who both have wide appeal to fans of a younger generation.

The range of artists playing Sunday was impressive, from the traditional to the contemporary. As always, there were numerous highlights – including the aforementioned appearance Del Rey, who played a strong set before adoring fans, while sharing her family’s history in the Ocean State.

Jupiter and Okwess’ African rhythms brought good vibes to all assembled while Black Opry Revue’s set made a statement – Black artists are certainly able and ready to play a larger role in modern country music. (No doubt, they’ve always been.) It was also great to hear the evolution of 2023 Grammy award-winning festival veteran Madison Cunningham, who played a strong set at the Quad Stage.

Other highlights included a powerful set from Dawn Landes, with songs from The Liberated Woman’s Songbook, traditional bluegrass from The Earls of Leicester, and hit songs from 1973 with the Folk Family Revue. I don’t think anyone expected to hear Deer Tick’s John McCauley singing “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown” or Valerie June and Floyd Pepper from Electric Mayhem dueting on “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Fun set indeed!

A long-overdue Fort Stage set by local hero Dan Blakeslee was powerful; the former festival busker shared his enthusiasm for being there with the audience. Los Lobos returned to the festival on their 50th-anniversary tour, and welcomed friends Neko Case, Nels Cline and John McCauley to the stage for a high-energy set. Headliner Billy Strings, making his third appearance at Newport, closed out the festival in fine form, with originals and covers, including songs from festival greats The Stanley Brothers and Doc Watson.

WUN photographer Gary Alpert was there and shares some photos below. Note: Photographs were not permitted during the Lana Del Ray set.

