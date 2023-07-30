The second of three days at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival showcased what the annual event does best – exposing fans to world-class performances in a variety of genres with familiar and new artists.

There was something for everyone. Highlights included traditional folk tales from “new to the festival” singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle and a set of classic blues from John Oates, who dreamed of playing Newport for over 50 years. Goose rocked the Fort Stage with their cheery jam band vibe while The Hold Steady rocked out on the Quad Stage, bringing as much energy as many artists half their age. And Danielle Ponder was epic, covering Radiohead’s “Creep” as part of a high-powered set on the Fort Stage.

Jason Isbell, one of the great songwriters of the 20th century and a regular presence at Newport over the past decade, was joined by Sistastrings, for a mid-afternoon set that included several from his new album Weathervanes. Aimee Mann, a festival first-timer, pleased longtime fans with classics and new songs from her recent album Mental Illness. The Turnpike Troubadours closed out the Quad Stage in down-home Oklahoma honkey-tonk style, with emerging Americana/county star Tyler Childers sitting in for a couple of songs.

2023 Newport Folk Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Newport Folk 2023 (Photo: Gary Alpert)

Valerie June at the Newport Folk 2023 (Photo: Gary Alpert)

Jason Isbell at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival

James Taylor at Newport Folk Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

When rain threatening all day, and fears of a possible evacuation in the air, festival organizers were fortunate only to have to cut the final set short by a few minutes. Jon Batiste, who closed out the day was spectacular as always, with a set of new and traditional music, including classics like “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” “Sinnerman,” and closer “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Check out some photos of Day 2 of the festival below from photographer Gary Alpert and Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams. The festival concludes Sunday.

