Edward Joseph Silveira, Vovo, as he was called by most, 75, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, son-in-law, “big dinka”, and many other titles, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in the early hours of June 27, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1947, in Newport, RI to the late Hortence Conception Vieira and Anthony Joseph Silveira. He courageously fought cancer for many years, and not once let the cancer win, even at the end.

He was the husband of Kathleen Kelly Silveira. They were together for 30 loving and amazing years.

Ed moved around quite a bit, spending time in Rhode Island, Saudi Arabia, New Hampshire, Virginia, and finally, in retirement, residing in the sunny state of Florida. Growing up, his family-owned Utility Lunch in Newport. He served as an altar boy for The Church of Jesus Saviour. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1965 where he participated in ROTC. He started working at Raytheon in 1967 as a 3rd shift computer operator and after many years of dedicated employment he was named Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Raytheon Technical Services Company. He retired from the company in 2004. In retirement, Ed enjoyed traveling, woodworking, cooking, playing pool, and spending time with those he loved most.

One of Ed’s biggest passions was traveling with Kathy and sharing these experiences with his family. There was not a missed opportunity to travel and learn something new about the diverse cultures of the places he visited. His broad travels included France, Portugal, the Azores, Italy, Thailand, Hong Kong, Spain, Ireland, Russia, and many locales and countries. He was not one to miss out on experiences, as his travel companions can attest to the many interesting and wonderful memories they now treasure.

Ed is survived by his three children, Lisa Lubbe (Walt), Adam Silveira (Kristin), and Edward Silveira Jr; grandchildren, Emily, Zach, Taylor, Alyssa, Megan, Jami, Jonathan, Dan and his many honorary grandchildren whom he loved as his own; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Evvie and Levi; brothers, Rick Silveira (Lucy) and Tony Silveira (Helena), his sister, Gloria Mahoney (Paul), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Connie and Tony. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws George and Kitty Kelly, Ed was their favorite child.

Ed’s family will privately celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, Vovo wanted and hoped that others would take a trip to somewhere new and learn something from the culture and people as they traveled, remembering Ed’s zest for life and the many blessings life has to offer.

For that he will give thanks, provided the dinner plans are in place by 5:30 p.m., as he eats by 6!

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.