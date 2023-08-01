The Newport Jazz Festival today announced a late replacement for the opening day of the Festival, this Friday, August 4. Saxophonist Branford Marsalis will replace Kamasi Washington, who is unable to attend.

Festival officials provided this update on Tuesday afternoon:

ARTIST UPDATE: Something unforeseen has come up that will prevent Kamasi Washington from performing his planned sets on Friday. Kamasi loves Newport Jazz and is looking forward to coming back soon. Fortunately, our longtime friend and certified legend, the one and only Branford Marsalis, will be joining the celebration with his own set, featuring Joey Calderazzo, William Ledbetter, and Justin Faulkner, as well as joining Joe Russo’s Almost Dead for a closing set that is sure to be one for the ages. Friday tickets are almost gone: https://tinyurl.com/Newport-Jazz-Friday.

Marsalis, who led the Tonight Show Band from 1992-1995, is primarily known for his work as the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet. He has played the Newport Jazz on several occasions over the years. Check out some vintage videos below.