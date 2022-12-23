From around the world these webcams let you view Newport, Jamestown, Easton’s Beach and the Newport Harbor live from the comfort of your home, office or mobile device

These webcams across Newport County will allow you to get a feel for the surf, the weather, the crowds, and more.

Note, cameras do experience technical difficulties and may at times be down.

Bowen’s Wharf

Through Sightsailing of Newport, Bowen’s Wharf has added a dock webcam. From sunrise to sunset during the spring, summer, and fall, you can view the bustling docks on Bowen’s Wharf. WATCH THE VIDEO (currently not working)

Flo’s Clam Shack Webcam

This view for WJAR’s Peoples Credit Union Skycam Network comes from Flo’s Clam Shack, 4 Wave Avenue in Middletown. WATCH THE VIDEO.

Easton’s Beach

This view, courtesy of Lila Delman Real Estate, looks down at Easton’s and First Beach from the Cliff Walk. Visitors to the site can control this camera!

Watch the beach cam

NorthEast Surfing also has two cameras on Easton’s Beach – Newport Cam One (facing SW) & Newport Cam Two (facing SE).

Second Beach

In 2020, Middletown launched a webcam at Second Beach. There are three different views.

Newport Harbor / Newport – West View

WPRI has a live cam that looks from Newport Marriott back towards Newport Harbor and a live cam at Hotel Viking that looks towards the Pell Bridge.

Livestreaming Remote View: Newport Harbor – Newport, RI

Livestreaming Remote View: West Bay View – Newport, RI

Jamestown Harbor

This is the view, courtesy of Lila Delman Real Estate, of Jamestown Harbor from the docks at Ferry Wharf. The camera pans during the day for different views so check back often!

Watch the beach cam

Conanicut Island Raptor Project

This osprey nest webcam is a great webcam to watch in the spring and summer. WATCH THE VIDEO

Traffic Cameras – Newport County

Rhode Island Department of Transportation has traffic cameras on Route 24, Route 114 and Route 138. See the screenshots here.

