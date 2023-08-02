The Secret Garden Committee of the Benefactors of the Arts has decided, due to the unusual and unsettled weather patterns, to cancel the September 2023 Tour and will revisit holding one in 2024.

In addition, the members of the Committee would like to thank all of the gardeners and the many volunteers who participated in the “Newport Secret Gardens : On the Point” that was held this past July 7, 8 and 9.

All of the comments from tour attendees were extremely positive and so appreciative of the gardeners’ hard work and imagination, the gardens’ beauty, and the hospitality exhibited by volunteers and gardeners alike. It is the dedication of the gardeners and the volunteers that has propelled the success of the tours over the past 37 years. The funds raised will go towards supporting art programs in the public schools on Aquidneck Island.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools. For additional information, be sure to visit the website, www.secretgardentours.org.