Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

During the interview, we’ll learn more about Don, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents. Have a question for Don? Please leave it in the comments below.

Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.