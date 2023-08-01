Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend!
Tuesday, August 1
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
Beyoncé returns to Gillette Stadium on August 1
As the venue prepares for Beyoncé, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.
‘Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle’ set to premiere at The JPT on Aug. 1
The 50-minute documentary showcases Clean Ocean Access Board President Ben Tuff’s one-day 24-mile journey through the open waters of Narragansett Bay and his 10-year sobriety journey.
WUN-ON-ONE: What Governor McKee’s Learn365RI Initiative means for Newport
Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp on Tuesday to discuss Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Walter Berbrick, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm: Middletown Rotary Club’s 28th Annual Steakout on Wednesday, August, 9th at Kempenaar’s
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn at St. John’s on The Point
- 6 pm: National Night Out at Glen Farm Park
- 6:15 pm: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise on Coast Queen Cruises
- 6:30 pm: Yoga + Beach Social at Third Beach
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7:30 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Yoga at Surfers End
- 7:30 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
Live Music & Entertainment
- Coastal Queen Cruises: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise at 7:15 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Dynamite Rhythm at 6 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pin Floyd at 4:30 pm, Swim Tuff presented by Clean Ocean Access at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s on The Point: The Bobby Keyes Trio with Marty Ballou & Marty Richards from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at. 7pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 12:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, August 2
Public being invited to a free performance by the R.I. Philharmonic at Roger Williams Park on August 2
Food trucks and free parking are among the highlights of the Summer Pops concert at the Temple to Music
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm: David Sedaris Live at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 7:30 pm: David Sedaris Live at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Kim Moberg from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing Co: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, August 3
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Stephen Casey, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Margaritas at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Annual 100% Networking with NIM and Area Pros at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: David Sedaris live at The JPT
- 8:15 pm: newportFILM presents Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: David Sedaris live at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer at 8:15 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Friday, August 4
Historic Victory Celebration: 11th Hour Racing Team returns home
The team welcomes all fans to the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at 5pm, August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Rhode Island
RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni.
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12 pm to 5 pm: IYRS Maritime Library Summer Book Sale at IYRS
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at Great Friends Meeting House
- 6 pm: 15th Annual “A Night at the Pops” Concert (EBSYE & EBSWE Perofrmances) at Portsmouth Middle School
- 6:30 pm: Coastal Conversations: The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm: Newport Polo presents ABBA ca DABRA Ball at Marble House
- 7 pm: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 9:30 pm: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, August 5
The Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will commemorate Emancipation Day on August 5 at God’s Little Acre
God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am: Middletown Football Car Wash at Knights Of Columbus
- 10 am to 5 pm: Open Studios at Jamestown Arts Center
- 12 pm to 5 pm: IYRS Maritime Library Summer Book Sale at IYRS
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 39th Annual Members’ Show and Celebration ! at DeBlois Gallery
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,
- Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, August 6
Artists’ Open Studios returns to Conanicut Island on Aug. 5
One-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island on August 5
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars and Coffee at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm: Three Angels Fund 14th Annual Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
