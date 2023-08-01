Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend!

Tuesday, August 1

Beyoncé returns to Gillette Stadium on August 1

As the venue prepares for Beyoncé, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Wednesday, August 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 7:30 pm: David Sedaris Live at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Kim Moberg from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, August 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: David Sedaris live at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer at 8:15 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, August 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Dockside: To be announced
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, August 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,
  • Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, August 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.