11th Hour Racing Team etched its name in history on June 29, becoming the first American team to win The Ocean Race, which started in Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2023 – a grueling 37,500 nautical mile, around-the-world marathon, considered the longest and toughest test of a team in professional sport.

The team is now set to return to its hometown of Newport, Rhode Island, home to the team’s title sponsor 11th Hour Racing, on August 4, to celebrate this historic milestone with the local community who have been a cornerstone of support every step of the journey.

The public event, dubbed the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, will be held from 5pm to 7pm on August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in central Newport. Entertainment will include live music, food trucks, an on-stage Q&A with winning sailors Charlie Enright (USA), Jack Bouttell (AUS/GBR), Francesca Clapcich (ITA), and Media Crew Member Amory Ross (USA), and the exciting opportunity to take a selfie with the one and only Ocean Race Trophy!

Skipper Charlie Enright says: “Winning this race has been such an achievement for the entire team. We went through the first half of the race not winning a leg and then, as I’m sure this community remembers, we won Leg 4 into our hometown of Newport. This was a turning point for us in the race and the momentum stayed with us right through to the final victory.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with our local friends, fans and supporters. This community and this network has helped power our team for the better part of a decade, so we hope everyone will turn out and enjoy the moment.”