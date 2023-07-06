Sign up for our free What’sUpNewp newsletter and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox every morning!
🗳️ The nearly three dozen declared candidates for the now vacant first U.S. House of Representative seat in Rhode Island face a series of deadlines that should substantially reduce the field.
🏘️ Five bills from Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s housing package were ceremonially signed into law on Wednesday at the site of a former public school in Warwick that is being converted into housing.
⚾ The Newport Gulls swept a doubleheader against the Mystic Schooners after a 6-1 victory in game 2 on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
👏 The City of Newport Council-School Liaison Committee has displayed the first of two community banners on the main lawn of City Hall. The banners highlight a small sampling of Rogers High School graduates’ college destinations.
👉 Newport Jazz Festival is hosting an official aftershow at the JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, August 4. The show will feature Nate Smith & friends. Tickets go on sale today at 1 pm.
😮 The Preservation Society of Newport County announced on Wednesday that Rosecliff will reopen to the public this September after months of “painstakingly detailed restoration … including a thorough steam-cleaning of the entire exterior, revealing the original, brilliant hues of the terra cotta. It is going to be stunning”!
🎇 Jamestown will now host their fireworks at 9:05 pm tonight, while Escobar Farm in Portsmouth will host their 4th of July display on Saturday at 9:15 pm.
🚢 Today will be a busy cruise ship schedule, as Queen Mary II and American Star are scheduled to stop in Newport.
🦈 newportFILM will host After The Bite at Salve O’Hare Lawn tonight at 8:40 pm. Chelly Knight and Chris Vaillancourt kick off the night with live music at 7:20 pm.
👉 On Tap This Weekend: Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more! What’s Up this weekend.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
- Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:54 am & 11:19 pm | Low tide at 4:29 am & 4:24 pm
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: July 6th Cocktail Club: Gimlets at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: Jamestown Fireworks & Concert Independence Day Celebration
- 7:30 pm: Tell Newport: “When Everybody Knows You” at The Firehouse Theatre
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Opening Night with Simone Dinnerstein at The Breakers
- 8:40 pm: After the Bite – newportFILM Outdoors at O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University
- 9:05 pm: Jamestown Independence Day Fireworks
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- newportFILM: After the Bite at O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University at 8:40 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10:30 am, Jamestown Housing Authority at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
The Latest
Gulls sweep doubleheader against Schooners, win 20th game of season
The Newport Gulls swept a doubleheader against the Mystic Schooners after a 6-1 victory in game 2 against the Mystic Schooners on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
On this day in RI history: July 6, 1949 Soap star James Kiberd born in Providence
Actor James Kiberd was born in Providence on July 6th, 1949. He is best known for his role as Trevor Dillon on the soap opera All My Children, where he starred from 1989-2000.
Brayan Bello shuts down the slumping Rangers to help the Red Sox win 4-2
A day after the Red Sox used six relievers in a loss to the Texas Rangers, Boston manager Alex Cora was hoping for a long outing from emerging ace Brayan Bello to give the bullpen a break.
Grant Williams going to Mavs from Celtics in a 3-team trade that includes Spurs, AP source says
The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Grant Williams from Boston in a sign-and-trade deal that includes the San Antonio Spurs, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday night.
Ian Harkes returns to MLS from Scotland with New England Revolution
Ian Harkes is returning to Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution under Bruce Arena, who coached his father at the University of Virginia and the U.S. national team.
Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals
Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, according to a government study released Wednesday.
Vermont will pay $16.5M to settle lawsuits by foreign investors in fraudulent ski developments
The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president, officials said Wednesday.
Legislation to spur housing development across Rhode Island signed into law
Five bills from Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s housing package were ceremonially signed into law today at the site of a former public school in Warwick that is being converted into housing.
On The Market: A Middletown retreat with plenty of space and distant water views
For this week’s edition of ‘On The Market’, we explore an oversized custom-built cape, that was constructed in 2016 on Julia Court, a younger neighborhood located off of Green End Avenue.
What’s Up in Newport: July 6 – 9
Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more!
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on July 12
Licenses and permits, liquor license transfers, and more.
House District 1 candidates face important deadlines
The nearly three dozen declared candidates for the now vacant first U.S. House of Representative seat in Rhode Island face a series of deadlines that should substantially reduce the field.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
