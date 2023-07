Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 26 – 30 2023.

See more information about any of the following listings here.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

9 Xavier Terrace sold for $899,000. This 2,787 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,000.

50 East Bowery Street sold for $444,000. This 1,134 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $439,000.

1301 Capella S sold for $595,000. This 746 sq. ft condominium sold for one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $599,000.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #206 sold for $350,000. This 913 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $354,900.

50 Evarts Street sold for $547,000. This 1,240 single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $550,000.

8 Cliff Avenue sold for $1,325,000. This 1,725 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,499,000.

66 Merton Road sold for $1,100,000. This 1,292 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $960,000.

14 Sherman Street sold for $845,500. This 1,850 sq. ft multi-family has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $699,000.

21 Mount Vernon Street #3 sold for $520,000. This 1,085 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $500,000.

7 Coddington sold for $1,350,000. This 1,500 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,349,000.

Middletown

17 Wood Road sold for $495,000. This 1,792 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $499,000.

9 Sundown Lane sold for $480,000. This 1,536 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $425,000.

63 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $1,900,000. This 2,520 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,950,000.

45 Harvey Road sold for $735,000. This 1,816 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $675,000.

521 Forest Park Avenue sold for $65,000. This 398 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $65,000.

Portsmouth

53 Immokolee Drive #2A sold for $719,000. This 2,220 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bedrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

298 Rolling Hill Road sold for $815,000. This 3,094 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $815,000.

53 Sandy Point Farm Road #3 sold for $725,000. This 2,059 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $725,000.

35 Marial Rose Drive sold for $920,000. This 3,965 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,900.

125 Ferreira Avenue sold for $877,483. This 2,535 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $835,500.

33 Carnegie Abbeny Lane sold for $1,700,000. This 2,695 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,795,000.

46 Glen Meade Drive #D sold for $399,000. This 1,076 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $349,000.

14 Flint Corn Road sold for $425,000. This 1,248 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $419,000.

173 Riverside Street sold for $435,000. This 1,350 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $460,000.

Jamestown

9 Ferry Street sold for $720,000. This 1,344 sq. ft home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $699,900.

138 Narragansett Avenue #8 sold for $680,000. This 1,072 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $675,000.

43 Hull Street sold for $764,500. This 1,536 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $775,000.

5 Ship Street sold for $549,000. This 720 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $549,500.

9 Pleasant View Avenue sold for $1,247,000. This 1,779 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,295,000.

949 North Main Road sold for $560,000. This 1,080 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $560,000.

50 Cedar Hill Drive sold for $2,950,000. This 5,768 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,950,000.

659 East Shore Road sold for $1,175,000. This 3,450 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedroom and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,125,000.

Tiverton

5 Pierce Court sold for $426,000.This 1,727 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $429,000.

301 39 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $120,000. This 930 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $129,900.

1037 Main Road sold for $445,000. This 1,344 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $468,000.

80 Pershing Avenue sold for $899,000. This 2,856 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,000.

108 Bourne Avenue sold for $420,000. This 1,560 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $425,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

