Donald W. Smith, 73, of Newport, RI passed away on July 1, 2023 while in the care of the John Clarke Nursing Home and Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.

Born in Bethesda, MD, he was the first-born son of the late Paul F. and Laura (Gamala) Smith. He spent most of his years in Middletown and Newport, but also resided briefly in Virginia and South Carolina, the latter being the resident state of many dear family members with whom Donald remained in contact with until his death.

At the age of 14, Donald was awarded Eagle Scout for high achievement in scouting, an honor he was most proud of. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1969 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Roger Williams College in 1978. After graduation, he worked for the Naval Surface Warfare center in Dahlgren, VA, for four years as a budget analyst. Upon his return to Rhode Island, Donald spent approximately 8 years working for the retail store Zayre, which eventually became Ames Department Store.

As a teenager, Donald was diagnosed with a mental illness that impacted his life in many ways but never defined who he was. Donald will be remembered most for his gentle and kind nature, his willingness to help any friend in need, his love of family and faith, and his mischievous grin when imparting something he found humorous. And even in the throes of the worst of his ailments, Donald remained the eternal optimist. In his quiet and unassuming way, Donald exemplified bravery in the face of adversity and served as an inspiration for many who knew and loved him.

Donald is survived by his siblings; Robert Smith, of Newport, RI, Leonard Smith and his husband Greg Arnott, of Tarrawingee, Australia, his stepbrother; Warren B. Blakeley and his family, of Newport, RI; his former sister-in-law Pamela Smith of Philadelphia, PA and his nieces; Laura Smith of Gardiner, ME and Cara Policelli and her husband Henry of Cumberland, ME. Donald is also remembered by the many friends he made at his apartment complex in Newport, as well as friends from the Newport County Community Mental Health Center. The family wishes to thank the many kind practitioners and staff that Donald worked with throughout the years, as well as the extended family and friends who brought many moments of happiness to Donald’s life, as he did to theirs.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his stepmother, Rita B. (Bouley) Smith.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 7th, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will continue on July 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Rd., Portsmouth. The service will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/dsmith

Burial will follow in the Churchyard.

Memorial donations may be made in Donald’s name to Newport Mental Health found at https://www.newportmentalhealth.org

