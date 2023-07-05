Robert E. Sullivan, 81, of Middletown, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on July 2, 2023. He was the husband of the late Pamela (Beaulieu) Sullivan for 56 plus years.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late George and Mildred (Spence) Sullivan. Robert was a proud veteran of the US Navy. After leaving active service Robert continued his career with the Department of Defense as an auto mechanic at Naval Station Newport and later as the Transportation Supervisor at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center until his retirement in 1998. He then moved to Olympia Washington with his wife and recently Ocala Florida. Robert was an avid antique car enthusiast and loved his dog Bo as well as horses that he would ride with his daughter.

Robert is survived by his son, Timothy Sullivan of Newport, his dear cousins and best friends Albert and Ava DeConto of Pennsylvania, Brother-in-law Eugene Beaulieu and wife Bernadette, sister-in-law Lisa Reed and husband John and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Ellen B. Sullivan, and his sister, Joan (Sullivan) Heald.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

