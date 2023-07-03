Claudia Facchini

Claudia Facchini, 75, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on June 22, 2023.

Claudia was born in Waltham, MA on December 19, 1947, she was the daughter of Bruno and Phyliss Facchini.

Claudia was always the life of the party with her engaging stories and magnetic personality.

She loved spending time with the family, especially the cousins.

She enjoyed a competitive game of Scrabble, Motown Music, and time alone with her beautiful dog Maggie.

She spent her formative years growing up in West Palm Beach, FL and Newport, RI.

Claudia found great joy in working at the Middletown Clam Bake Club and giving back to those in need at the Maher Center.

Her love for the ocean was undeniable as she was a resident of Newport, Middletown, Tiverton, and Bristol Rhode Island the vast majority of her life.

She will be remembered and missed by those of us that loved and cared for her.

May she rest in peace.

Claudia is survived by her her children; Brandee Brennan and her husband Chris, of Cumberland, RI and Mark DeCotis and his wife Karyn DeCotis of Seattle, WA.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Burial will be private.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission