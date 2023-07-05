For this week’s edition of ‘On The Market’, we explore an oversized custom-built cape, that was constructed in 2016 on Julia Court, a younger neighborhood located off of Green End Avenue.
The house offers an impressive 3,400 square feet of living space and is situated at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by other newly built homes of similar stature. From a distance, your views include Newport’s famous Cliff Walk, First Beach, Easton’s Pond and The Chanler Hotel.
The house has a great layout and a first floor bedroom and full bathroom, which opens out to one of the two back decks/patio spaces that the home offers. The large windows invite light inside and gives the home plenty of South facing exposure.
The residence is currently on the market for $1,850,000 and gives the new buyer the benefits of distant coastal views, contemporary amenities, and a great central location on Aquidneck Island.
