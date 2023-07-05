Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The meeting is open to the public; here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JULY 12, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on July 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- Action Item #6180/23 – re: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), PY 22 (w/accompanying resolution)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held June 14, 2023

b. Special Events:

1. Break Through Waves, d/b/a Yoga @ Sunset, Easton’s Beach; July 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

2. Conexion Latina Newport, d/b/a Fiesta Latina, Great Friends Meeting House; September 23, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Break Through Waves, d/b/a Paddle Out Ceremony, Easton’s Beach; October 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Georgica Pine Clothiers, LLC, d/b/a J. McLaughlin, 180 Bellevue Ave.

d. Communication from The Residents of Admiral Kalbfus Rd., re: Request to make traffic changes on Admiral Kalbfus Rd. (Receive)

e. Communication from Lew Keen, Chair, Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission, re: Appointment of representatives from organizations to the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, Extended Hours, Colbea Enterprises, L.L.C., d/b/a Seasons Corner Market, 138 JT Connell Highway and 184-186 Admiral Kalbfus Rd. to have extended hours between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. (Hearing)

4. Victualing License, New, Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Lorusso’s, 580 Thames St., Unit A 102

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Newport Protective Club, d/b/a The Protective Club, 596 Thames St., to have entertainment on Sundays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Second Hearing)

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Historic District Commission– Frank Balla-Alternate Member (3-year term, expires 2/9/25)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Requesting to amend Sections 10.20.180 (B)(6) and Section 10.20.200 of the Codified Ordinances to establish five spaces in the Touro Lot as resident only parking – D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

8. Amending Chapter 5.12 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Alcoholic Beverage Licenses”, to amend Section 5.12.40, entitled, “Number of Licenses Permitted”(First Reading)

~ Communication from David P. Martland, Esq.

9. Amending Chapter 5.57 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments”, to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled, “Restrictions on Permit” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

10. Action Item #6181/23 – re: Permanent Increase in Purchasing Limits (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6182/23 – re: Coggeshall School Redevelopment – Acceptance of Proposal (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6183/23 – re: Award of Contract – Automated Speed and Traffic Light Enforcement (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6184/23 – re: Award of Contract – RIMPA – Newport City Hall Interior Office Space Analysis, Design and Construction/Installation Oversight (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6185/23 – re: Award of Re-Bid #23-040A, Yard Waste Composting Services (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6186/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Rubberized Asphalt Chip Seal (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste Vino, 580 Thames Street B102, B103 and B104, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 580 Thames St. Unit A 102, d/b/a Lorusso’s (Hearing)

2. Application of Premier Entertainment II, Inc., d/b/a Newport Grand, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership and location to Radish Patch, LLC (Anthony Lorusso-100%), d/b/a Vieste Vino, 580 Thames St., Units B102, B103 and B104 (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- July 5, 2023

