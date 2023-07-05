Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Thursday, July 6
Thursday will be busy on the cruise ship schedule, as the Queen Mary II and American Star will stop in Newport.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: July 6th Cocktail Club: Gimlets at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: Jamestown Fireworks & Concert Independence Day Celebration
- 7:30 pm: Tell Newport: “When Everybody Knows You” at The Firehouse Theatre
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Opening Night with Simone Dinnerstein at The Breakers
- 8:40 pm: After the Bite – newportFILM Outdoors at O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University
- 9:05 pm: Jamestown Independence Day Fireworks
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- newportFILM: After the Bite at O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University at 8:40 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10:30 am, Jamestown Housing Authority at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, July 7
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: Newport Secret Garden Tour
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: The Ravers at Bulgarmarsh Park
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Sanford Mainers at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Aizuri Quartet at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Brennan Burns at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville & DJ Face at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Moment’s Notice from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Alan Scardapane from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Ruby Mac from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jon River from 1 pm to 4 pm, J & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, July 8
IYRS Summer Gala on July 8 will feature a performance by UB40
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am to 4 pm: Newport Secret Garden Tour
- 11 am to 4 pm: Hotel Furniture Estate Sale at St. Michael’s Country Day School
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 5 pm: The Newport Kite Festival at Brenton Point State Park
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Motors at the Mansion Cocktail Party at The Vanderbilt
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series presents USA vs Ireland at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Cantus at The Breakers
- 9:15 pm: Escobar Farm fireworks display in Portsmouth
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, J & Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- VFW Portsmouth: Young Rust (Neil Young Tribute) Live at the VFW! at 6 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, July 9
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 9 – 22
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Chateau-Sur-Mer
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 9 am to 10:30 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Strings in Nature at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10 am to 4 pm: Newport Secret Garden Tour
- 12 pm: Third Annual Cornhole for a Cause at Kempenaa’s Clambake Club
- 12 pm to 5 pm: The Newport Kite Festival at Brenton Point State Park
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm: Children’s Nights at Easton’s Beach featuring Johnny The K
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Opera Night: Così Fan Tutte at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Tony Silva Spanish Guitar from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Ferry Memorial Square: The Greg Sherrod Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Johnny The K at 6 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers at 5 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission