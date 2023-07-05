Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Thursday, July 6

Thursday will be busy on the cruise ship schedule, as the Queen Mary II and American Star will stop in Newport.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: After the Bite at O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University at 8:40 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, July 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Brennan Burns at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville & DJ Face at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Moment’s Notice from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Alan Scardapane from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Ruby Mac from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jon River from 1 pm to 4 pm, J & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, July 8

IYRS Summer Gala on July 8 will feature a performance by UB40 Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, J & Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

VFW Portsmouth: Young Rust (Neil Young Tribute) Live at the VFW! at 6 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, July 9

Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 9 – 22 Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Tony Silva Spanish Guitar from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Ferry Memorial Square: The Greg Sherrod Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Easton’s Beach: Johnny The K at 6 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: The Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers at 5 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

