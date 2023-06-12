Self-guided walking tours of private gardens in historic Newport, Rhode Island, return with Newport’s July Secret Garden Tour “On The Point” July 7 – 9, 2023.

Take an early Summer tour of unique, delightful, and personal gardens. The annual Secret Garden Tour opens the gates to various beautiful gardens their owners maintain. These genuine labors of love are shared with the community to help raise funds for the Arts Education programs in the Island’s public schools. The tour features ten to twelve private gardens starting at Storer Park near the causeway to Goat Island.

The tours run daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and tickets are only good for the day purchased. In Spring 2014, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport, Rhode Island, “one of the best walking cities in the U.S.” and specifically mentioned the June Secret Garden Tour through the city’s historic Point section as one of the highlights. This year’s tour features more than fifteen gardens, including returning favorites and discoveries that are bound to delight the garden enthusiast.

Tickets are available for the 2023 July Tour and can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the 2023 tour. Tickets for Friday, July 7th, are sold out. If tickets are still available, they may also be purchased at Storer Park, 32 Washington Street, on the tour day for $30.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater, and fine arts for local schoolchildren.

The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for cultural programs and the arts. For additional information, be sure to visit the website.