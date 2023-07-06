Newport Polo today announced that the Irish Polo Team, who will take on Team USA during the Newport International Polo Series on Saturday, will be welcomed to Aquidneck Island via a Pony Parade on America’s Cup Boulevard from 6-6:30 pm on Friday, July 7.

According to Newport Polo, the group of eight polo ponies will be led by the Irish Polo Team, with returning captain Siobhan Herbst and teammates Ian Megahey, Michael Connolly, and Nick Murphy, along with their rivals, the USA Polo Team, who will face off on Saturday, July 8 at 5 pm in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.

The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House, where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters who are warmly invited to welcome the teams with a cocktail reception inside the venerable establishment at its Midway bar from 6:30-8:30 pm by RSVP at https://bit.ly/IrishMeetGreet. Capacity is limited.

Perennial favorites, the Irish Polo Team has the longest-running span of appearances in the Polo Series from among 37 nations, with 30 visits in its 32-year history, interrupted only by the pandemic. The first 15 years were captained by Herbst’s father, Michael, who has passed the torch to the next generation of players.

The polo grounds are located at Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

Team Ireland was the first international team to compete in the Newport International Polo Series in its inaugural season in 1992.. As friendly as the two rivals are, Team USA is aiming to vindicate the battle last summer when they lost to Ireland 11-10 in a heartbreaker that awarded Ireland their 13 victory in the Newport International Polo Series.

“We are thrilled for the return of our rivals from Ireland. They are masterful players with excellent horsemanship and technical skill, so we welcome the challenge that we know they will bring on gameday. Team USA and all the fans of the Irish Polo team are really looking forward to their return, and this special itinerary planned for the occasion,” comments Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and President.

The polo action will begin on Saturday at 5 pm (Gates at 1 pm). Seating is available in advance at www.NPTPolo.com, and Lawn seats and standby options are available at game time at the entry gates. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission upon entry.

The match on July 8 will be the 6th in a series of 18 matches this season. Last week in the A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Glen Farm Stables defeated New Hampshire rivals to hoist the Northeast tournament championship trophy.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September with the 2023 roster of international challengers, including Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England, and South Africa, as well as US city rivals, Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach, New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments, A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

