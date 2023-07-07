Here is a list of open houses taking place in Newport County this weekend.
Newport
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338284 Address: 10 Cross Street, Newport Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half Price: $1,375,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338833 Address: 37 Howard Street, Newport Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half Price: $3,195,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1333732 Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $529,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1337731 Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue #4, Newport Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $459,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1338174 Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue #2, Newport Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $449,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1338626 Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue #6, Newport Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half Price: $619,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337756 Address: 147 Kay Street, Newport Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 full, 0 half Price: $1,395,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337159 Address: 10 Sherman Street, Newport Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $1,595,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1335843 Address: 104 Mill Street, Newport Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half Price: $3,695,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1337916 Address: 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half Price: $625,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338989 Address: 24 Congdon Avenue, Newport Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 full, 0 half Price: $575,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338568 Address: 18 Hall Avenue, Newport Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 full, 0 half Price: $749,900
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium MLS#: 1333839 Address: 157 Harrison Avenue #26, Newport Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $899,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338833 Address: 37 Howard Street, Newport Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half Price: $3,195,000
Middletown
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337719 Address: 12 Spruce Avenue, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $420,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338298 Address: 6 North Drive, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half Price: $889,900
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337719 Address: 12 Spruce Avenue, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $420,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1330093 Address: 34 Hoover Road, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $1,199,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1336848 Address: 152 S Seascape Avenue S, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 full, 0 half Price: $775,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338298 Address: 6 North Drive, Middletown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half Price: $889,900
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338366 Address: 151 Allston Avenue, Middletown Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half Price: $3,775,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Multi-Family (2-4 Units) MLS#: 1338407 Address: 151 Allston Avenue, Middletown Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half Price: $3,775,000
Portsmouth
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1336916 Address: 46 Islington Avenue, Portsmouth Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half Price: $549,900
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338412 Address: 204 Heritage Drive, Portsmouth Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $499,900
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338205 Address: 66 Fieldstone Drive, Portsmouth Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $855,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1330289 Address: 423 Vanderbilt Lane, Portsmouth Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half Price: $2,885,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1335990 Address: 19 Colonel Barton Drive, Portsmouth Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $1,199,000
Jamestown
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1336199 Address: 222 Beacon Avenue, Jamestown Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $929,900
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337840 Address: 64 Dory Street, Jamestown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half Price: $1,700,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1335634 Address: 32 Bayberry Road, Jamestown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $1,295,000
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1335989 Address: 1336 North Main Road, Jamestown Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half Price: $1,200,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1337840 Address: 64 Dory Street, Jamestown Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half Price: $1,700,000
Tiverton
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338992 Address: 9 Birch Street, Tiverton Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $359,900
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1333495 Address: 39 Hilton Street, Tiverton Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $369,900
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338707 Address: 50 Mallard Lane, Tiverton Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half Price: $1,395,000
Date: 07/09/23 Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1338992 Address: 9 Birch Street, Tiverton Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 full, 0 half Price: $359,900
Little Compton
Date: 07/08/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Type: Single Family MLS#: 1332796 Address: 85 Colebrook Road, Little Compton Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 full, 0 half Price: $647,000
Please note that the information provided is based on the available listings at the time of writing and may be subject to change. It is advisable to confirm the details and availability with the respective real estate agents or websites before attending the open houses.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission