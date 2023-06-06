Early June kicks off the strawberry picking season in and around Rhode Island. Most locations offer a “pick your own” (PYO) option and pre-picked berries by the pint at the farm store.

Reminder: Check with your favorite farm before heading out. Arrive early – the best days for picking vary across the state, and many locations run out of berries before noon! Here are six of our favorites around RI.

Sweet Berry Farm at 915 Mitchell’s Lane in Middletown is the top spot on Aquidneck Island for strawberry picking and more. The farm has a well-stocked market and cafe, and is fun for families year-round. They are open daily from 9AM-6PM. For more, check their web site here.

Brandon Family Farm at 592 Fairgrounds Rd in West Kingstown has “pick your own” berries beginning June 6. They are known for a wide variety of organic fruits and vegetables. They are open weekends 9AM-5PM. Click here for more details.

Quonset View Farm at 895 Middle Rd. in Portsmouth recently kicked off the season and will be open daily from 8AM – 6PM. The 100-year-old farm is a local favorite. Note: Quonset View is cash only. For updates, check their Facebook page here.

4 Town Farm at 90 George St. in Seekonk (directly on the border with RI) is expected to open this weekend or early next week for picking. The 5th generation family farm has acres of berries and a seasonal store has the best locally produced products and more. Details on their website here.

Goodwin Brothers Farm at 458 Greenville Rd. in North Smithfield is open for PYO most mornings at 9AM. They specialize in selling quality fruits and vegetables from their own and other local farms. Check their facebook page here for updates.

Salisbury Farm at 11 Peck Hill Rd, in Johnston, is another seasonal favorite with daily strawberry picking beginning in early June. The farm stand is open 10AM – 6PM daily. They often require a day or two for ripening, so check their Facebook page here for updates.