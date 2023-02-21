The IYRS Summer Gala is just a few months away, and anticipation is high for the popular summer fundraiser.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6 pm, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because British reggae band UB40 will be taking the stage!

Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

The band’s popularity has endured for decades, and they continue to tour and record new music to this day. Their performance at the IYRS Summer Gala promises to be a highlight of the evening and a chance for fans to experience their signature sound and energy live.

The IYRS Summer Gala is a critical fundraising event for the school, providing the necessary funding for tools and equipment, student scholarships, building materials, and other essential components of the school’s hands-on educational experience. As the premier marine trades and modern manufacturing school in the United States, IYRS offers its students a chance to learn valuable skills that help to preserve the country’s maritime heritage while also building its advanced manufacturing future.

The IYRS Summer Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with exciting activities, including a cocktail hour, silent auction, seated dinner, live auction, reverse auction in support of scholarships, live performance by UB40, and dancing. Past performers at the event have included some of the biggest names in music, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, James Taylor, and KC & The Sunshine Band, among others.

If you’re interested in attending this year’s IYRS Summer Gala, be sure to save the date and keep an eye out for ticket sales, which are coming soon. Your attendance will not only make for an enjoyable evening but will also support IYRS and its critical mission to educate the next generation of skilled tradespeople and advance the country’s manufacturing future.