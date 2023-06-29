Providence, RI – It’s one of the most popular dining events of the year – Providence Restaurant Weeks is coming back to the greater Providence area July 9-22, 2023, now featuring even more dining options. Brought to you by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, this year’s Providence Restaurant Weeks will include prix fixe menus and special offers for breakfast, lunch and dinner – plus signature cocktails and more.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks is one of our biggest opportunities to show off Rhode Island’s unique and diverse dining scene,” said Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB). “This year, we’re proud to announce an even longer list of participating restaurants – that means guests have a wider selection of delicious offerings to choose from. We hope you’ll stop by your favorite restaurant and try their specialty Restaurant Weeks menu, or get out and discover new local cuisine at one of the dozens of area restaurants.”

Providence Restaurant Weeks is presented by the PWCVB and sponsored by Restaurent and Katalyst. Guests are encouraged to share photos of their dishes on social media with #PVDEats and #PRW.

A comprehensive list of all participating restaurants, along with their Restaurant Weeks menus, can be found at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com.

A list of participating restaurants as of June 29, 2023, is below. Note: Additional restaurants are likely to be added in the days leading up to the start of the event and will be listed online. Please check back for updates.

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Chapel Grille

Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Providence Oyster Bar

Johnston

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

110 Grill

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bacaro Restaurant

Backstage Kitchen & Bar

Bellini

Blu Violet Roof Bar

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Casa Azul Taqueria

Cassarino’s Ristorante

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Diego’s East Side Restaurant

Ellie’s

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Francesco’s Pizzeria

The George

Gracie’s

Harry’s Bar & Burger

Harry’s Bar & Burger “On the Hill”

Hemenway’s Restaurant

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

KG Kitchen Bar

Marcelino’s Boutique Bar

Mare Rooftop

Il Massimo

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Moonshine Alley

Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza

New Rivers

Nicks on Broadway

Olneyville New York System Restaurant

Otra Restaurant

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

Pizza Marvin

Pizzico Oyster Bar

Providence G Pub

Providence Oyster Bar

Red Stripe

Rooftop at the Providence G

Sarto

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

Trattoria Zooma

Union Station Brewery

Waterman Grille

Xaco Taco

Smithfield

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

Warren

Metacom Kitchen

Warwick

Crow’s Nest

Elizabeth’s of Portofino

Iron Works

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

