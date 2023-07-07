Summer weekends are made for rock and roll. Check out a pair of cool festivals and more live music favorites this weekend in our weekly column, “Six Picks Music.”

All Weekend: The Levitate Music and Arts Festival on the fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA is celebrating its 10th anniversary with all kinds of jams this weekend, including sets from headliners Ziggy Marley, Trey Anastasio, Goose, Lucius, and Brandi Carlile. Click here for details.

All Weekend: A smaller, but no less cooler festival is happening at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield this weekend. The Americana Music Festival has all your favorites, including The Whelks, Barn Burning, Saddle Up the Chicken and 2023 Newport Folk Festival artist Dan Blakeslee. Click here for details.

Friday: It’s gonna get loud tonight in downtown Providence with a rock show featuring former Cinderella singer Tom Keifer and his band with Winger and John Corabi opening. You’ll hear music from the Cinderella catalog as well as new tunes from Keifer including songs from 2019’s RISE. Click here for details.

Friday: The popular Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series continues with a cool show from headliners Kyshona and the Eastern Medicine Singers. We attended a great show with singer-songwriter/therapist Kyshona last year here and look forward to seeing RI’s own Eastern Medicine Singers at Newport Folk in three weeks! Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to the Galactic Theatre in Warren for an EP release party from The War In Kids, with openers Jake Wasson, M.D. and comedy from Darik Santos. Click here for details.

Sunday: Sophie B. Hawkins took the music world by storm 30+ years ago with her hit, “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.” You can check out her favorites and new tunes from her latest album in an intimate setting Sunday evening at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel. Read more about Hawkins in our interview here. Click here for show details.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission