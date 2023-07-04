After suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years, Constance Diane Wiegmann Robinson, 75, of Newport, RI, formerly of Rock Hall, MD died peacefully early in the morning on June 26, 2023, at St. Clare Home, Newport, RI, where she resided.

Born November 30, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Constance (Smith) Wiegmann and Karl Henry Wiegmann, she grew up in Abington Township, PA. In 1970, Connie graduated from West Chester State College, West Chester, PA, with a B.S. in Elementary Education (Mathematics Concentration), and began her teaching career in West Grove, PA. In 1976, she earned a M.Ed. degree in Counseling from West Chester State College.

Connie spent many wonderful summers at Camp Hagen, Shawnee-on-Deleware, PA, first as a camper, and later as Counselor, Waterfront Director, CIT Head, and Hagan Unit Head. Camp Hagan became part of her extended family.

In the Fall of 1980, Connie answered another vocation and began studying at Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ. In the Fall of 1982, at the direction of her diocese, The Diocese of Delaware, she began one year of study at Episcopal Divinity School, Cambridge, MA, where she met her future husband David. Returning to PTS for her senior year, in May of 1984, she graduated with a Masters of Divinity degree and was awarded the J.T. Galloway Prize in Expository Preaching.

In August 1984, Connie accepted a math faculty position at Friends School in Detroit followed by and appointment the next year to the math faculty of Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School in Bloomfield Hills, MI, where David was serving as Chaplain and Religion/Philosophy Department Head. In September of 1986, Connie and David were married at Christ Church Cranbrook, and began their wonderful life together. Cranbrook became another member of Connie’s extended family. In 1993 Connie and David found their dream home on Chesapeake Bay, in Rock Hall, MD, and for the next seven years they spent their vacations in Rock Hall.

It was while at Cranbrook that Connie had another dream come true… she began her woodworking career, building her first boat in the cellar of their faculty home. During their vacations in MD, Connie became friends with a fine furniture maker in Chestertown, MD and another door opened when she was accepted as an apprentice woodworker at Robert Ortiz Studios, Chestertown, MD. Connie and David moved full-time to their home in Rock Hall in June of 2000 when Connie began her apprenticeship. While she worked during the day at the studio, nights and weekends were spent making bookcases for their home, a grandfather clock and roll top desk for David, and many other wood items that were sold in a local gift store. And she continued building boats in the workshop on the ground level of their home.

But there was one last door to be opened when she was ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, first to the diaconate, and then to the priesthood in 2003. Connie serviced two churches in the Diocese of Easton, and did substitute work in many parishes in the Dioceses of Easton and Delaware.

Connie was truly a renaissance woman…math teacher, camp leader, field hockey and lacrosse coach, woodworker, boatbuilder, priest, and perhaps, most importantly loving wife. She was loved by so many for her caring words, her sense of humor, her smile that would brighten the day, and her love for David. Connie leaves behind her husband David and his daughter, Beth and her family (husband Robert and their children Sam, Ali, and Hope), Peter and his family (wife Gail and their children, Noelle, Nate, and Jack), both residing in Barrington, RI. David’s son predeceased Connie. She also is survived by her cousin Joan Wiegmann Lane and her family of Lower Gwynedd, PA and her cousin Sr. Helen Wiegmann, in Philadelphia, PA.

Connie will be fondly remembered by her many friends and colleagues, and by the hundreds of students whose lives she touched.

A service of committal will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook later this summer.

Donations in Connie’s memory to The Constance Wiegmann Robinson Scholarship Fund at Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School, 39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303, or St. Clare Home, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840, will be gratefully accepted.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission