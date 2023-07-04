Louis J. Kampmeyer, 72, of Newport, RI, passed away in Rhode Island Hospital on June 26, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born in Newport, RI, on March 23, 1951, he was the son of the late Louis and Marion (O’Connor) Kampmeyer.

Louis was employed by the City of Newport Public Works as a Labor Equipment Operator from June 1984 until his retirement in October 2014.

He enjoyed being in nature, often walking with his sister and brother-in-law to various trail areas in RI. He always had his “disposable camera” with him to snap pictures. He was a collector of classical movies and car models. He was a kind and caring person; always willing to help out those who needed a hand.

Louis is survived by his sister; Katherine (Bill) Shorey, of Middletown, and two nephews; Glenn (Abby Bianchi) Shorey, of Newport, and Thomas (Sah Tran) Shorey, of NY.

Louis was preceded in death by his companion of 30 years, Mary Crapo.

Per Louis’s request, funeral services will be held privately. Donations may be made in his memory to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middleton, RI.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission