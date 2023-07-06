Actor James Kiberd was born in Providence on July 6th, 1949. He is best known for his role as Trevor Dillon on the soap opera All My Children, where he starred from 1989-2000.

Over the course of his career, Kiberd worked on other soaps including Another World and Loving. He worked closely with Kelly Ripa and soap actress Susan Keith, who he later married. Kilbred has also performed numerous theatrical roles on stage and starred in the film “A Soldier’s Heart.”

YouTube video

Kiberd has been a lifelong advocate for children’s issues. In 1994, he received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. A year later, he was appointed the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for the United States.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.