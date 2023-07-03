George Hugh Hauerstein, 82, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on June 30, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with ALS for the past year.

George is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Prudence Joan (Meli) Hauerstein, daughters, Joan Inciardi (Craig Inciardi) and Suzanne Hauerstein (Aaron Castellano), as well as his three adoring granddaughters, Anastasia (Addison), Alessandra, and Sofia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Funeral mass for George will be held on Friday, July 7, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, www.ccals.org or Mass General Hospital, Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, www.massgeneral.org/neurology/als/support. Both institutions were incredibly supportive throughout the ALS journey.

