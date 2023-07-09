Sign up for our free daily newsletter, and we’ll deliver this story to your inbox daily!

🎵 NIMFest kicks off its 16th season at King Park today with the Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm. These concerts are family-friendly and free.

⚾ In an exciting in-state matchup at Old Mountain Field on Saturday, the Newport Gulls emerged victorious with a score of 3-0 against their rivals, the Ocean State Waves. With this win, the Gulls improved their season record to an impressive 21-5, while the Waves dropped to 14-13-1.

⛱️ RIDOH recommended reopening Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth on Saturday. There are currently no beach closures in Newport County. See 2023 Beach Season Closures here.

🍽️ Providence Restaurant Weeks kicks off today and runs through July 22. More than 6o restaurants in the Providence, Warwick, and Cranston areas are participating, offering prix fixe menus and special offers for breakfast, lunch and dinner – plus signature cocktails and more

🎶 Singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins is returning to East Greenwich today, having last played RI in 2021 when she appeared at the Greenwich Odeum. Hawkins, who recently released a new album, Free Myself, her first in a decade, will play an intimate show in the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, guests from the American Constitution are expected to arrive via Fort Adams State Park today.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 1:09 am & 1:44 pm | Low tide at 6:50 am & 8:09 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21 days, 62% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: The Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers at 5 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Safari Room at The Ocean Cliff: Live music from 12 pm to 4 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Two Across from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

