Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide, including their two locations in Rhode Island – Middletown and Warwick.
The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources.
At the Going Out of Business sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store, with all Christmas and other holiday items being 50% OFF the lowest marked prices. In addition to holiday items and décor, these stores offer a vast selection of home décor, furniture, gifts, and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices. New Merchandise will be arriving throughout the sale.
“From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate special occasions and everyday living at a great value,” Hilco Merchant Resources shares in a press release. “Whether you’re searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you’ll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…its Christmas savings in July”!
An official closing date has not been announced for any store locations.
Select fixtures, furnishings, and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final during this store closing event.
|Store Closing Locations
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|15 Backus Ave.
|Danbury
|CT
|06810
|120 Hale Road
|Manchester
|CT
|06040
|220 Indian River Road
|Orange
|CT
|06477
|824 Hartford Turnpike
|Waterford
|CT
|06385
|5450 Brandywine Parkway
|Brandywine
|DE
|19803
|19563 Coastal Hwy
|Rehoboth Beach
|DE
|19971
|130 East Altamonte Drive
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|32701
|8020 Mediterranean Drive
|Estero
|FL
|33928
|8801-7 Southside Blvd.
|Jacksonville
|FL
|32256
|147 N Cattleman Road
|Sarasota
|FL
|34243
|239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy
|Augusta
|GA
|30909
|1230 N US Hwy 31
|Greenwood
|IN
|46142
|5851 North Grape Road
|Mishawaka
|IN
|46545
|1336 Hansel Ave
|Florence
|KY
|41042
|15 Stockwell Drive
|Avon
|MA
|02322
|340 Patriots Place
|Foxboro
|MA
|02035
|39 Holyoke Street
|Holyoke
|MA
|01040
|655 Route 132
|Hyannis
|MA
|02601
|28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South
|Lynnfield
|MA
|01940
|1298 Worcester Street
|Natick
|MA
|01760
|1505 South Washington Street
|North Attleboro
|MA
|02760
|65 Faunce Corner Road
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|02747
|10 S Orleans Rd
|Orleans
|MA
|02653
|296 Old Oak Street
|Pembroke
|MA
|02359
|1000 Boston Turnpike
|Shrewsbury
|MA
|01545
|177 Middlesex Ave.
|Somerville
|MA
|02145
|425 Main Street
|West Dennis
|MA
|02670
|17151 Cole Road
|Hagerstown
|MD
|21740
|2925 Festival Way
|Waldorf
|MD
|20601
|42 Whitten Road
|Augusta
|ME
|04330
|46 Springer Drive
|Bangor
|ME
|04401
|490 Payne Road
|Scarborough
|ME
|04074
|23869 Eureka Road
|Taylor
|MI
|48180
|13361 Hall Road
|Utica
|MI
|48315
|2053 Skibo Road
|Fayetteville
|NC
|28314
|1210 Bridford Pkwy East
|Greensboro
|NC
|27407
|41 Gusabel Ave.
|Nashua
|NH
|03063
|1584 White Mt. Highway
|North Conway
|NH
|03860
|100 Durgin Lane
|Portsmouth
|NH
|03801
|92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28
|Salem
|NH
|03079
|479 Rt. 70 East
|Brick
|NJ
|08723
|365 Route 202/206
|Bridgewater
|NJ
|08807
|2130 Route 70 West
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|08002
|1775 Deptford Center Road
|Deptford
|NJ
|08096
|100 Trotters Way
|Freehold
|NJ
|07728
|230 Consumers Square
|Mays Landing
|NJ
|08330
|300 Ikea Drive
|Paramus
|NJ
|07652
|327 Mount Hope Avenue
|Rockaway
|NJ
|07866
|350 Route 22 West
|Springfield
|NJ
|07081
|1728 US Route 46
|Woodland Park
|NJ
|07424
|1425 Central Avenue
|Albany
|NY
|12205
|1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500
|Amherst
|NY
|14228
|1150 The Arches Circle
|Deer Park
|NY
|11729
|393 North Central Ave.
|Hartsdale
|NY
|10530
|420 Harry L Drive
|Johnson City
|NY
|13790
|1100 North Galleria Drive
|Middletown
|NY
|10941
|132 Northern Lights Plaza
|North Syracuse
|NY
|13212
|1895 South Rd
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|12601
|1791 Old Country Rd CR58
|Riverhead
|NY
|11901
|790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252
|Rochester
|NY
|14623
|85 Bricktown Way
|Staten Island
|NY
|10309
|2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road
|Dayton
|OH
|45459
|916 Airport Center Drive
|Allentown
|PA
|18109
|2088 Interchange Road
|Erie
|PA
|16565
|4001 Shoppes Blvd.
|Moosic
|PA
|18507
|4690 High Pointe Blvd.
|Swatara
|PA
|17111
|2935 Concord Road
|York
|PA
|17402
|99 East Main Road
|Middletown
|RI
|02842
|Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane
|Warwick
|RI
|02886
|1117 Woodruff Road
|Greenville
|SC
|29607
|9819 West Broad Street
|Glen Allen
|VA
|23228
|100 Cypress Street
|Williston
|VT
|05495
