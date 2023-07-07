This summer, for the first time, Castle Hill Inn is offering a new “Private Adirondack Experience” on The Lawn at Castle Hill. Now available for reservations, this new experience is being offered in addition to the traditional first-come, first-served Adirondack chairs available to guests and the public to enjoy.

Designed for groups of up to 12 people, the experience allows guests to reserve a private gathering space on Castle Hill Inn’s storied front lawn, complete with Adirondack furniture and cocktail service. The private spaces can be booked for parties of up to 12 guests for 2.5 hours.

The Private Adirondack Experience is being offered daily during the summer months, with three seatings per day at 12 pm, 3 pm and 6 pm. Reservations are required, and can be made online through the Events at Castle Hill Inn OpenTable page. Guests who book the experience can pre-order food and beverage selections from the “add-on” menu when making their reservation, which is highly recommended. Champagnes and wines by the bottle, local beers, lobster rolls, caviar service, and other snacks are all offered as part of the Private Adirondack Experience.

“The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn is synonymous with summer here in Newport, and we know that our guests and visitors to Newport love to visit us to celebrate special occasions as well as gather with friends and family to enjoy cocktails and views of the sailboats racing by,” said Lou Rossi, Director of Food & Beverage at Castle Hill Inn in a statement. “We’ve heard from guests that they would love to be able to make advance reservations for space on our lawn for these types of gatherings, and we hope this helps them plan ahead, while also providing an unforgettable special experience in our beautiful oceanfront setting.”

The cover charge for the Private Adirondack Experience is $200 per reservation Monday – Thursday and $300 per reservation made Friday – Sunday. The cost of pre-selected food and beverages, along with sales tax and gratuity, are additional and collected at the time of booking. Reservations for The Private Adirondack Experience are all outdoors; reservations canceled due to inclement weather will receive a full refund.

In addition to the new Private Adirondack Experience, Castle Hill Inn has also launched an updated dining menu for The Lawn restaurant. While mainstays, including Castle Hill Inn’s fan-favorite lobster roll and “Cornbread’s” clam chowder remain, new menu options include Grilled Twin Lobster Tails with Maine grains polenta and mushrooms, a Dry Aged Strip Steak served with potato gratin and creamed Swiss chard, along with a Whole Roasted Branzino with capers, olives, potatoes and a rock shrimp butter sauce.

To see the new dining menu, or to make a reservation for The Lawn restaurant, please visit https://www.castlehillinn.com/dine/the-lawn/.

For more information on Castle Hill Inn, visit www.castlehillinn.com.

