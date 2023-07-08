Walter F. Castle Sr.

Wakefield -Walter F. Castle, 89, of Wakefield, passed away on July 5, 2023. He was the husband to the late Lillian E. (Friars) Castle for 58 years. His beloved wife passed in 2013.

He was Born in Mounds, Illinois on March 28, 1934, He was the son of the late David Payne and Sarah Emily (Walker) Castle.

Walter is survived by his children; Sherry L. Stanton and her husband Robert G. of Portsmouth, RI, Walter F. Castle Jr. of Wakefield, RI, Frank Castle of Pennsylvania, Douglas D. Castle and his wife Joyce of Fall River, MA. He also leaves 5 grandchildren Tyler R. & Cameron G. Stanton of Portsmouth, RI and also Melissa S. Castle, Chelsey A. & Haley L. Helger. He leaves his beloved niece Cindy Dover and her husband Ed of Illinois.

He also leaves his in-laws Sharron Hopey of Canada, Sandra Friars of Canada, Pearson and Judy Friars both of Canada. Walter leaves countless nieces and nephew along with great nieces and nephews. He leaves special “adopted Uncle” Jim Stanton of Portsmouth, RI.

He was predecease by his son Dave W. Castle, his sister Betty L. Scales and her husband William. His sister-in-laws Isabel Teed and her husband Glen, Marilyn Snow and her husband Stanley, Brother-in-laws Donald Hopey, Charles Friars, and his niece Brema “Pill” Severs and her husband Jim.

Walter served in the United States Navy for 21 years, Honorable discharged in 1972. After the Navy he went to work at the University of Rhode Island as a Chief Boiler Specialist and retired after 28 years at the university. Walter and his wife Lil were best friends, they traveled all over. He found a love for fishing and hunting as a child in his hometown of Mounds, Ill, he carried that love his entire life. He enjoyed his time at Foxwoods Casino playing Bingo and the slot machines. Walter was the man who could fix almost anything and make it work. At the young age of 75 years old, Walter decided to get his motorcycle license and love taking his bike on long drives. Walter was a kind soul and thoughtful to everyone with a great sense of humor. He most cherished his family, he will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends. He was a quick wit man with many different saying…..

Keep smiling Dad and always stay as “Fine as hair on a frog”

Services will be private. Mr. Castle will be laid to rest with his wife Lillian in the family plot in Portsmouth.

