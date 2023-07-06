Zachary Ray Jones, age 25, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:44pm. He succumbed to AML surrounded by his loved ones. Jeffrey Grant, Autumn Shanks, Jose, and Juliana all held his hand and told him we loved him until he passed. He passed surrounded by true love. Our angel returned to his pillared house in heaven in peace.

Zach had a big heart and beautiful soul. He loved to look at the stars. He loved the beach, and rainfall. He was a true gamer. He loved movies. He liked to write and draw. He had an adventurous spirit, as well as swinging on his favorite swing in the park, at sunset.

Zach was loved by many in the city of Newport. He had a lot of support and care. He was a very loyal and loving soul. Those that showed him true love, that love was returned tenfold. He always put others before himself.

He touched many hearts and will be forever loved and remembered.

