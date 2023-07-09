Wakefield R.I.- In an exciting in-state matchup at Old Mountain Field, the Newport Gulls emerged victorious with a score of 3-0 against their rivals, the Ocean State Waves. With this win, the Gulls improved their season record to an impressive 21-5 while the Waves dropped to 14-13-1.

Prior to the game, Slate Alford (University of Georgia) expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back after their loss the previous night. ““We will come back you know we just can’t look into it. You know we (have) been playing really well. We will just continue doing our thing,” he said.

The game started off strong for the Gulls, with Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech University) hitting his fifth home run of the season in the second inning to give them an early 1-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth inning when Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) hit a two-run home run, extending the Gulls’ lead.

On the mound for the Gulls was Santhosh Gottam (Brown University), who was in excellent form as he retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. Meanwhile, Blake Helmstetter pitched for the Waves, but unfortunately took the loss after pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Gottam ultimately secured the win for the Gulls, pitching six shutout innings while giving up only four hits and recording three strikeouts. Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) came in relief and pitched two scoreless innings. Finally, Grant Umberger (Virginia Tech University) finished off the game by recording the last three outs and picking up his third save of the season.

Looking ahead, the Gulls will continue their road trip on Sunday July 9th, as they face off against the Northshore Navigators in Lynn, Massachusetts at 5:05pm.