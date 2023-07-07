The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is confirming that at around 12:30 PM today, lifeguards at Misquamicut State Beach pulled an unresponsive adult male from the water.

According to DEM, lifeguards tried to resuscitate the man by administering CPR and using an automated external defibrillator until Westerly EMS and DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement responded at around 12:45 PM. Westerly emergency personnel transported the man to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

DEM says in a press release that it has no further details about this incident at this time.

