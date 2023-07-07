Catherine Eileen (Jackson) Johnson, 100, died peacefully on June 27, 2023 at The Grand Islander, Middletown, RI. She was a lifelong resident of Newport, born on July 14, 1922 to the late John Joseph and Catherine Cecilia (Moran) Jackson and graduated from Rogers High School in 1939.
Eileen was the beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Henry Lloyd “Bud” Johnson. Throughout her long life, she devoted herself to loving her husband and large family; her sons Kenneth (deceased), Douglas (Joanne) of Haymarket, VA, Dennis (Vicki) of Wilmington, NC, Russell (Karen) of Newport, Kevin (Cindy) of Harbor City, CA, and Paul (Ursula) of Weston, FL, and her daughters Eileen (Timothy) Ratkiewicz of Agawam, MA and Christine (Jeffrey) Duckworth of Rockland, ME. She cared deeply for her 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all. Along with Bud and Kenny, she was predeceased by her brothers J. Raymond and Joseph Donald Jackson, and her sisters M. Rita Gill and Barbara Carr.
As a young woman, Eileen worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone Services in Newport and for Newport Oil before being an at-home mother to her eight children. When her youngest son went to school, Eileen took courses at the University of Rhode Island and earned her Librarian certificate and became the school librarian at St. Mary’s School, St. Lucy’s School and at All Saints Academy for a total of 25 years, fostering students’ enthusiasm for reading and research. She was a devout Catholic whose faith gave her great comfort. Eileen was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She left the world better than she found it.
Calling hours for family and friends will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 4:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Augustin’s Church, 2 Eastnor Road, Newport, on July 12, 2023 at 10:00 am, followed immediately by committal prayers in the chapel at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.
