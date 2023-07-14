Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this post straight to your inbox every morning around 7 am!

Good Morning! Today is Friday, July 14. Today’s newsletter is 1,593 words, approximately an 8-minute read.

🗳️ With essential deadlines looming today and Saturday, twelve of the thirty-four candidates for the District 1 U.S. House of Representatives race have collected the required 500 signatures to qualify to appear on the ballot.

🎤 Mother Of A Comedy Show, featuring Kelly MacFarland, Kerri Louise, and Christine Hurley, heads to The JPT tonight. Check out this interview WUN’s Ken Abrams recently did with MacFarland.

🎬 A new documentary with several local ties is being screened at The JPT Film & Event Center on Saturday, July 15. Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening of The Lafayette Escadrille, followed by Q&A.

🔪 Are your kitchen knives looking dull? Utility in Middletown is taking your dull knives and making them look young again with their newly launched knife sharpening services.

🏊‍♀️ More than 250 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 47th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay this Saturday, July 15 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

☂️ Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market, the outdoor art installation that has taken social media by storm, has announced that its official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled will take place on July 22, 2023, at 2 pm. The ceremony will feature a performance by the renowned Providence Drum Troupe, a group of talented musicians, acrobats, flow artists, life-size alien puppets, hoopers, lasers, and dancers.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Flood Watch until July 15, 12:00 AM EDT

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 8 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:03 am & 6:34 pm | Low tide at 12:22 am & 11:10 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.0 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: Spiffy Entertainment presents Dockside Fridays with Screwloose at 9 pm

Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Mother Of A Comedy Show at 8 pm

King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm (rescheduled to July 21)

(rescheduled to July 21) Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler & Friends at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: The Copacetics from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt & Jimmy from 5 pm to 8 pm, Valet Parking from 8 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: J Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and dancing! Live music will be performed by “The Naticks.”

Rhode Island Black Storytellers will perform at 3 PM, with music before and after their performance by Otis Reed and The J’uke Box so bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show after your shopping!

Donelly co-founded Throwing Muses with her stepsister Kristin Hersh while attending Rogers High School in 1981. The band toured and recorded until 1997.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

SouthCoast Wind has until Oct. 1, 2024, to secure a new contract with Massachusetts

With important deadlines looming tomorrow and Saturday, twelve of the thirty-four candidates for the District 1 U.S. House of Representatives race have collected 500 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

None new to share.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.

Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley

The free exhibition is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 1 to October 1, 2023.

Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.

The event will commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.

Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

Further Reading

Teenage musicians are invited to attend the Newport Jazz Summer Camp (SALVEtoday)

Is It Safe to Eat Fish from Beach Waters Closed to Swimming? (ecoRI news)

Dates for remainder of 2023 WaterFire season (WLNE)