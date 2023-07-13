As those who traveled along America’s Cup Ave. this week may have noticed, the Gateway Transportation & Visitors Center has transformed by adding new signage affiliated with Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium. 

“We’re excited to share this progress with Newport residents and visitors,” said Topher Hamblett, Save The Bay’s interim executive director in a press release provided to What’sUpNewp. “Save The Bay is proud to be establishing such a significant presence in the City-by-the-Sea, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the aquarium later this year.”

Save The Bay signed a lease for the first floor of the Gateway Transportation & Visitors Center in 2021, and construction has been underway since January 2022.

Save The Bay says that the location allows the nonprofit environmental organization to expand its popular Exploration Center and Aquarium—currently located at Easton’s Beach—into a larger space that will expand exhibit space, support additional school programs, increase volunteer and internship opportunities, enhance community outreach, and more. 

“Our aquarium program has allowed us to involve guests in our mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay in a meaningful, hands-on way,” said Bridget Kubis Prescott, Save The Bay’s director of education in a statement.

“By allowing visitors to come face-to-face with the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay, we are deepening their relationship to this beautiful natural resource and encouraging them to join us in our mission to protect and improve it.”

Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium is slated to open in late Fall 2023. To learn more about the aquarium, visit savebay.org/a-new-aquarium.

Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium on the first floor of the Easton’s Beach Rotunda remains open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn more and plan your trip at savebay.org/aquarium.

