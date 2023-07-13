Yale New Haven Health Systems (YNHS) has named Richard Lisitano the new president of Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (New London, CT), replacing Patrick Green, who left Yale New Haven to become Chief Executive Officer of UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lisitano, who assumed his new position next Monday, has been senior vice president of Operations at Yale New Haven Hospital since 2021. He as worked at Yale New Haven since 1986 when he started as assistant director of pharmacy. Lisitano holds a Master of Science from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut.

Besides overseeing both Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial Hospitals, Lisitano will also serve as president of VNA of Southeastern Connecticut and executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health.

Green had been president of Lawrence + Memorial for seven years.

“Rich (Lisitano) has an extensive background in transforming organizational operations across the health system,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO and president of Yale New Haven Health. “His experience as a strategic senior operations executive reflects a reputation for consistently optimizing operations, improving performance and delivering sustainable financial results.”